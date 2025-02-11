ISPR Director General holds interactive session with religious, minority leaders

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif held a special meeting with leaders and representatives of various religious communities in Lahore on Sunday.

Religious leaders and representatives from the Christian, Sikh, and Hindu communities expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army for organizing interaction session.

Representatives from various communities made it clear that they were proud of Pakistan Army and DG ISPR’s meeting has not only uplifted their spirits but also dispelled all negative doubts and misconceptions.

The participants stressed that the Pakistan Army was a symbol of pride and honor for the nation, and that all religious communities, alongside the entire nation, stand united with the armed forces, and will continue to do so in the future.

They added that the minority communities will continue to serve Pakistan with the same patriotism and dedication.