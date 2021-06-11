ISPR: FC soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in Kharan operation

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A paramilitary soldier was martyred while two terrorists were killed in an operation in Kharan District of Balochistan.

According to a statement released by the military’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Hulmerg areas of District Kharan.

Two terrorists involved in various acts of violence and terrorism against innocent civilians as well as security forces were killed during the operation.

The ISPR statement said a significant quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from the hideout of the terrorists.

During the exchange of fire, one brave soldier of Frontier Corps Balochistan, Sepoy Fidaur Rehman, resident of the Mastuj area of Chitral, embraced shahadat (martyrdom).

As per the ISPR statement, the security forces are fully committed to defending the motherland against the nefarious designs of such inimical elements and shall protect the hard-earned peace and stability in Balochistan, even at any cost.