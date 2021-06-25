ISPR: Five soldiers martyred in Sibi terrorist attack

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Five Frontier Corps soldiers have been martyred in an attack by terrorists in Sibi, Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, confirmed in a statement on Friday.

The terrorists targeted an FC patrol party in Sangan, District Sibi.

During an exchange of fire, heavy losses were inflicted on to the terrorists in men and materials, the ISPR statement said.

The martyred soldiers were: havildar Zafar Ali Khan, a resident of Lakki Marvat, lance naik Hidayatullah, a resident of Lakki Marvat, lance naik Nasir Abbas, a resident of Bhakkar, lance naik Basheer Ahmed, a resident of Naseerabad and sepoy Noor Ullah, a resident of Lakki Marvat.

A sanitization and search operation is in progress to “block the escape routes of the terrorists and apprehend the perpetrators”, the ISPR said.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies, cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” the ISPR statement read, adding that security forces were determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives.