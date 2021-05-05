ISPR: Four FC soldiers embrace martyrdom

RAWALPINDI (APP): Inter Services Public Rela-tions (ISPR) Wednesday informed that four soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) embraced martyrdom and six other got injured as terrorists ambushed the FC troops moving for fencing activity in Manzakai Sector, District Zhob, Balochistan along Pakistan – Afghanistan Border.

The armed forces spokesperson, in a news statement, said, “Today during fencing activity in Manzakai Sector, Distt Zhob , Balochistan along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border, terrorists from across Afghanistan ambushed the FC troops moving for fencing.”

The ISPR said the FC troops had responded pro-mptly to the terrorist attack. However, the injured were being evacuated to Comb-ined Military Hospital, Qu-etta, it added. The shaheed included Havaldar Noor Zaman, Sepoy Shakeel Abbas, Sepoy Ehsan Ullah and Naik Sultan, the news release said.