ISPR: Indian forces using cluster bombs on civilian across LoC

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Indian army is using cluster bombs to target civilians population along the Line of Control (LoC) said by Inter-Services Public Relations on Saturday.

ISPR said in a statement that “Indian Army uses cluster ammunition along LoC deliberately targeting Civilian population. This is a violation of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law”.

It added that “Indian Army on night July 30th/31st targeted innocent citizens including women and children in Neelum Valley through Artillery using cluster ammunition. Resultantly two civilians including a four-year-old boy martyred while 11 got critically injured”.

The statement further said, “Because of severe impact on non-combatants, use of cluster ammunition is prohibited under Convention on Cluster Ammunition.

This blatant Indian aggression against all international norms exposes the true character of the Indian Army and their moral standing.”

It’s time for the international community to take notice of this Indian blatant violation of international laws on the use of cluster ammunition targeting innocent citizens, ISPR added.