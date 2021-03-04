ISPR: Pak Army’s Zarb-e-Hadeed exercise underway in Bahawalpur

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The annual collective training exercise Zarb-e-Hadeed was underway in Bahawalpur, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

As per the ISPR statement, the corps-level exercise was aimed at enhancing operational preparedness and synergy amongst various components of the forces. Troops of Bahawalpur Corps are practising drills and procedures as part of the training.

The exercise areas cover a vast expanse of desert and plains where the participating units are rehearsing various response measures under testing weather conditions, challenging terrain and actual battlefield environment.

The participating units displayed high level of synergy and professionalism during the assembly, move, tactical combat and firepower demonstration phases of the exercise.

Earlier in the month of February, Pakistan Army troops took part in tactical drills aimed at improving skills in deserts as part of Exercise “Jidar-ul- Hadeed” in Thar Desert.

Troops of the Karachi Corps participated in tactical drills and procedures as part of Exercise “Jidar-ul-Hadeed”.