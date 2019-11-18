ISPR: Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Shaheen-1 ballistic missile

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that Pakistan successfully completed the training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Shaheen-1, on Monday.

DG ISPR tweeted a video showing the launch of the missile.

The head of the military’s media wing said that the missile is capable of delivering all types of warheads to a range of 650 kilometres.

Shaheen-1 capable of delivering all types of warheads upto range of 650 KMs. Launch was aimed at testing operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC) ensuring Pakistan’s credible minimum deterrence.

Major General Ghafoor said: “Launch was aimed at testing operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC) ensuring Pakistan’s credible minimum deterrence.”