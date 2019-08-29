ISPR: Pakistan successfully carries out night-training launch of ballistic missile Ghaznavi

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan has successfully carried out night-training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile ‘Ghaznavi, on Thursday.

DG ISPR wrote on Twitter that the ballistic missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290km.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed their appreciation to the team, and congratulated the nation on the feat, he added.

The DG ISPR also shared a video of the launch in his tweet.