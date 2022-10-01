ISPR: Pakistani peacekeeper martyred in Congo

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani peacekeeper was martyred when armed assailants opened fire at the United Nations (UN) Permanent Operation Base in Minembwe in the Democratic Republic of Congo, said the military’s media wing in a statement.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), six armed assailants from the Bunyamalange Armed Group approached base on September 30 with the intention to surrender their weapons as part of UN initiative.

However, assailants opened discriminate firing on the checkpost where Havaldar Babar was performing his duties as the guard commander. The position was the entry point for registering the proclaimed surrenders.

“The Ieading assailant started discriminate firing on check post resultantly, Havaldar Babar received a gunshot on his head. Pakistan Army troops responded immediately. Havaldar Babar was evacuated to nearest Pakistan Army medical aid post but he could not survive,” said the ISPR.

The 35-year-old soldier was a resident of Shakargarh and is survived by a wife, son and a daughter.

The military’s media wing said that Pakistan has always played a pivotal role as a responsible member of the international community to help realise the ideals of global peace and security through active support in various UN Peacekeeping missions.

“Our peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in executing challenging peacekeeping tasks in conflict torn areas through devotion and, if necessary. rendering supreme sacrifices. So far 171 Pakistan peacekeepers have laid down their lives during various UN missions for international peace and security,” said the ISPR.