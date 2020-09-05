ISPR releases song

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Inter Services Public Relations has released a song to pay tribute to martyrs and heroes on the eve of Defence and Martyrs’ Day.

According to ISPR, the song “Har Ghari Tayyar Kamran” is a remake of an old patriotic song of the 80’s.

Pakistan’s top melody voices; Ali Hamza, Ali Azmat, Ali Noor and Asim Azhar have collaborated for the Defence and Mar-tyrs’ Day.

They paid tribute to the services rendered by Pakistan armed forces and its operational readiness.

The music video showcases the sacrifices of Pakistan as a nation in fighting terrorism and the evolution of our Armed Forces as a cutting edge military structure; second to none.