ISPR releases song
/ September 5, 2020
F.P. Report
RAWALPINDI: Inter Services Public Relations has released a song to pay tribute to martyrs and heroes on the eve of Defence and Martyrs’ Day.
According to ISPR, the song “Har Ghari Tayyar Kamran” is a remake of an old patriotic song of the 80’s.
Pakistan’s top melody voices; Ali Hamza, Ali Azmat, Ali Noor and Asim Azhar have collaborated for the Defence and Mar-tyrs’ Day.
They paid tribute to the services rendered by Pakistan armed forces and its operational readiness.
The music video showcases the sacrifices of Pakistan as a nation in fighting terrorism and the evolution of our Armed Forces as a cutting edge military structure; second to none.