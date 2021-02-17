ISPR: Security forces gun down three terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on confirmation of presence of terrorists at a hideout in Mirali, North Waziristan Tuesday night and killed three terrorists of Aleem Khan Khushali Group.

The ISPR, Pakistan Armed Forces media’s wing, said in a statement, “These terrorists were involved in target killings, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raid on security forces and IED explosions.”

Later, sanitisation of the area was carried out, ISPR Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said.

A day earlier, authorities have clamped indefinite curfew in South Waziristan‘s Wana area till further notice.

The curfew time is from dawn to dusk and law enforcement agencies will look upon the suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the Wana Bazaar.

As per the notification issued by the Wana Assistant Commissioner, the curfew was imposed due to Sunday’s terrorist activity when an IED blast hit a motorbike.

The curfew has also been imposed due to possible threats, the notification reads. The authorities appealed to the locals not to visit the Wana Bazaar for a day.