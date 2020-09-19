ISPR: Security forces kill four terrorists in Awaran operation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Security forces shot dead four terrorists during an operation in District Awaran of Balochistan, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued on Saturday.

According to the ISPR statement, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in District Awaran and on confirmation of terrorists in central Makran range they took the action. The security forces during their operation completely destroyed the terrorists’ hideout including the logistic base while a large cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment were seized from there.

The security forces in their anti-terror campaign had recently destroyed multiple hideouts and administrative camps of terrorists. On July 25 last, the security forces in Balochistan had averted a major terrorist attack in the province with timely action.

FC Balochistan conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on suspected terrorist hideout in Buleda area of Turbat district in Balochistan. During the operation, a key terrorist of the proscribed organization BLA was killed. In May this year, as many as seven soldiers were martyred and many injured in two terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

Six soldiers were martyred when their patrol vehicle hit a roadside mob in Machh. The IED attack in Pir Ghaib area of Machh on the Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle returning to base camp after routine patrolling duty left six personnel martyred including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) and a civilian driver.