ISPR: Seven soldiers martyred in Balochistan incidents

F.P. Report

QUETTA: At least seven soldiers have embraced martyrdom in two separate incidents in Balochistan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed on Tuesday.

According to military media wing, Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle collided with landmine in Machh’s area Pir Ghaib yesterday. As a result, junior commissioned officer, civil driver and four others lost their lives.

The martyrs were identified as Naib Subedar Ihsan Ullah Khan, Naik Zubair Khan, Naik Ijaz Ahmed, Naik Maula Bux, Naik Noor Muhammad and Driver Abdul Jabbar

In another incident, Sepoy Imdad Ali was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists near Mand area Kech.