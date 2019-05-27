ISPR: Soldier martyred in North Waziristan terrorist attack

F.P. Report

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that a Army soldier embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists, who attacked Makki Garh Post in Shawal, North Waziristan.

According to details, the forces effectively repulsed the attempt of the terrorists.

On the other hand, during patrolling in Boya area, where an army post was attacked by the terrorists, five bullet riddled bodies were found from a nullah.

The bodies were found approximately 1.5 kilometres away from Kharqamar post. Identification of dead bodies is in process, said army’s media wing.

On Sunday, as many as five Army personnel were wounded in a attack on a check post in North Waziristan by a group of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), ISPR had said.

In a statement, ISPR had said that the attackers came with a motive to release some suspected terrorists, however, three attackers had been killed and 10 others sustained injuries in the exchange of fire.

PTM’s leader Ali Wazir among seven aides had been taken into custody whereas Mohsin Dawar [Member of National Assembly and PTM’s leader] had managed to flee from the scene.

In a tweet, Asif Ghafoor said, “Only few are inciting (Pashtun Tahafuz Movement’s workers) and using them against state institutions for vested agenda.”