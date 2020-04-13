ISPR: Two Pak Army pilots martyred in aircraft crash near Gujrat

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Two pilots were martyred on Monday as Pakistan Army’s Mushshak trainer aircraft crashed near Gujrat, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The aircraft was on a routine training flight, when the incident took place.

Both the pilots named Major Umar and Lieutenant Faizan were martyred in the the incident, said the military’s media wing.

Major Umar hailed from Gujrat, while Lieutenant Faizan was resident of Kalkahar.