ISPR Two Pak Army pilots martyred in aircraft crash near Gujrat

ISPR: Two Pak Army pilots martyred in aircraft crash near Gujrat

The Frontier Post / April 13, 2020

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Two pilots were martyred on Monday as Pakistan Army’s Mushshak trainer aircraft  crashed near Gujrat, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The aircraft was on a routine training flight, when the incident took place.

Both the pilots named Major Umar and Lieutenant Faizan were martyred in the the incident, said the military’s media wing.

Major Umar hailed from Gujrat, while Lieutenant Faizan was resident of Kalkahar.

Posted in