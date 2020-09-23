ISPR: Two Pakistan soldiers martyred in Indian firing across LoC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in the Indian military’s unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Dewa Sector of Kashmir.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR on Wednesday, Pakistan Army responded and targeted those posts which initiated the fire.

There are reports of substantial damage to the Indian posts and men and material. Sepoy Noorullah and Sepoy Waseem Ali have sacrificed their lives in the mishap for the protection of the motherland. The Pakistan Army befittingly responded to Indian aggression to silence the guns of the enemy, the military media-wing stated.

There have been 2333 ceasefire violations by Indian troops during the current year. On September 13 last, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along LoC targeting the civil population with automatics and heavy mortars in Hotspring and Rakhchikri Sectors. An 11-year-old girl was martyred and four other civilians including two children got injured as a result of the Indian firing.

On September 9, the Indian army violated the ceasefire in the Bedori sector along LoC and targeted military posts and the civilian population.

Hawaldar Liaqat of Chakwal district was martyred in the exchange of fire. On September 10 also, the Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Bedori sector of Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting the civilian population. Three people got injured as a result of the Indian firing.