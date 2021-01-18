ISPR: Two terrorists killed, one arrested in North Waziristan operation

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army killed two terrorists and arrested another in an exchange of fire during an intelligence based operation in North Waziristan, on Monday.

Pakistan Armed Forces Spokesperson said that the killed terrorists were Waleed and Usman Ali, a terrorist from the banned organization.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said both terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces and involved in the preparation of landmines and terror training.

“Terrorist Usman was involved in attacks on security forces on October 14, 2020 in which Captain Usman and six other security personnel were martyred,” ISPR said.