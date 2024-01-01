Israel Agrees to Ceasefire Proposal Amid Heightened Regional Tensions

TEL AVIV, Israel — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday that Israel has accepted a new proposal aimed at resolving the issues delaying a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza. He urged Hamas to agree to the terms as well, although he did not disclose whether the concerns previously raised by the militant group had been addressed.

The urgency surrounding these negotiations has intensified as diplomats seek to prevent a broader regional conflict, particularly in light of the recent assassination of two senior militants, which Israel has been accused of orchestrating. The fear is that these incidents could provoke retaliatory actions from Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, potentially leading to a larger and more destructive war in the region.

Blinken made his remarks following a lengthy 2 1/2 hour discussion with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He is scheduled to visit Egypt and Qatar next as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts. These three countries have been key mediators in attempting to broker an end to the conflict in Gaza, though the negotiations have repeatedly encountered setbacks.

“In my very constructive meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu today, he confirmed that Israel supports the latest bridging proposal,” Blinken stated to reporters. “The crucial next step is for Hamas to also agree to these terms.”