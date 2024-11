BEIRUT (AFP): The Israeli military announced a nighttime curfew in south Lebanon Thursday, a day after a ceasefire with Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah began.

“It is strictly forbidden to move or travel south of the Litani River starting from 5:00 p.m. (1500 GMT) until 7:00 a.m. tomorrow (Friday). Those south of the Litani River must remain where they are,” military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X.