Israel army chief says Hezbollah strike on military base ‘painful’

JERUSALEM (Agencies): Israel’s army chief said Monday a Hezbollah drone strike on a military training base that killed at least four soldiers at the weekend was “difficult and painful.”

“We are at war, and an attack on a training base on the home front is difficult and the results are painful,” Lieutenant Geneal Herzi Halevi told soldiers during a visit to the Golani Brigade training base that was hit Sunday night in the area of Binyamina, south of the city of Haifa.

On Sunday, Hezbollah said it attacked a camp of the Israeli military’s Golani Brigade camp with a “swarm of drones.”

Some of the unmanned aircraft, which included drone models Hezbollah has not used before, penetrated

Israeli air defense radars without being detected, the group said in a statement.

Israel’s military said four of its soldiers were killed and seven severely injured in the incident. The incident was being examined, the military said.