BEIRUT (AFP): The Israeli military on Saturday called on residents to leave parts of southern Beirut, a warning usually followed by strikes on those areas of the Lebanese capital.

“Urgent warning to residents of the southern suburb (of Dahiyeh), specifically those in …Haret Hreik neighborhood: You are located near facilities and interests belonging to Hezbollah, against which the IDF (Israeli military) will be operating in the near future,” military spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote in Arabic on X.