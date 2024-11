JERUSALEM (AFP): The Israeli military said it struck dozens of targets belonging to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah before the start of a ceasefire on Wednesday.

The strikes hit “dozens of Hezbollah command centers, launchers, weapons storage facilities, and terrorist infrastructure sites in Beirut, Tyr, and Nabatiyeh,” it said, adding the air force also struck “several smuggling routes between Syria and Lebanon, which were used by Hezbollah to smuggle weaponry.”