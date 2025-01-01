Israel army says hit more than 50 ‘terror targets’ in Lebanon in past month

JERUSALEM (AFP): Israel’s military said Monday that it had struck more than 50 “terror targets” across Lebanon over the past month, despite a November ceasefire that ended a war between it and Hezbollah militants.

On Sunday, Israel struck south Beirut for the third time since the fragile November 27 ceasefire went into effect, prompting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to call on its guarantors France and the United States to force a halt.

“Over the past month, the IDF (military) has struck more than 50 terror targets across Lebanon. These strikes were carried out following violations of the ceasefire and understandings between Israel and Lebanon, which posed a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens,” the military said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Sunday’s strike targeted a building used by Hezbollah to store “precision-guided missiles,” and vowed to stop the Iran-backed militant group from using Beirut’s southern suburbs as a “safe haven.”

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said in a speech Monday that the attack “lacks any justification,” going on to call it “a political attack aimed at changing the rules by force.”

Israel has continued to carry out regular strikes in Lebanon despite the truce, which sought to halt more than a year of hostilities with Hezbollah that culminated in a heavy Israeli bombing campaign and ground incursion.

Under the deal, Hezbollah was to pull its fighters north of Lebanon’s Litani River, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the Israeli border, and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure to its south.

Israel was to withdraw all its forces from south Lebanon, but troops remain in five positions that it deems “strategic.”