Israel army says intercepted three drones over Red Sea

JERUSALEM (AFP): The Israeli military said on Saturday it had intercepted three drones launched from the east over the Red Sea, without specifying where they came from.

“A short while ago, three UAVs that were launched from the east were intercepted over the Red Sea…. the UAVs were intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory,” the military said in a statement.

Iraqi pro-Iran groups say carried out drone attack

A coalition of pro-Iran groups in Iraq said it carried out four drone attacks on the Israeli resort of Eilat on Saturday, after Israel said it intercepted three drones approaching from the east.

In a statement, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq it was behind the attacks on what it called “four vital targets” in the resort on Israel’s Red Sea coast, all conducted within one hour.