Israel army says intercepts more projectiles fired from Lebanon

JERUSALEM (AFP): Israel’s military said it intercepted several projectiles fired from Lebanon on Monday, as an AFP journalist heard explosions over a military base that a Hezbollah drone struck the night before.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the areas of Sharon, Menashe, and Wadi Ara, a number of projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The IAF (air force) successfully intercepted all of the projectiles,” the military said in a statement.

On Sunday evening Hezbollah claimed a drone strike on a military base in the area of Binyamina that the army said killed four soldiers.

Hezbollah on Monday said that it targeted the Beit Lid military barracks in central Israel.

Hezbollah fighters launched “a salvo of rockets” at the barracks “east of Netanya,” a statement from the Iran-backed group said.