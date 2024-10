JERUSALEM (AFP): The Israeli military said it intercepted two drones crossing into Israel from Lebanon on Saturday, hours after Israel struck several military targets inside Iran.

“Following the sirens that sounded between 08:39 (05:39 GMT) and 08:41 in the Upper Galilee area, the IAF (air force) intercepted a UAV that crossed into Israel from Lebanon,” the military said in a statement, later adding that another drone had also crossed and been intercepted.