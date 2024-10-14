Israel army says sirens sound over central Israel as projectiles fired from Lebanon

JERUSALEM (AFP): The Israeli army on Monday said air raid sirens were activated across central Israel, including the commercial hub of Tel Aviv, as projectiles were fired across the border from Lebanon.

“Sirens sounded in a number of areas in central Israel due to projectiles fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory,” the army said in a statement.

The police said they had deployed officers to locate and secure any potential impact sites “to ensure public safety.”

In a later statement, the military said that “several interception attempts were made toward a number of projectiles that crossed from Lebanon.”

It did not specify whether any of the projectiles had breached the country’s air defenses.

The barrage comes just a day after a Hezbollah drone attack killed four soldiers in the deadliest attack on Israel since the war in Lebanon began.

Israel and Hezbollah have been at war since Israel intensified its strikes on Lebanon on September 23 and sent ground troops across the border a week later.

Israel has vowed to secure its northern border to allow tens of thousands of people displaced by nearly a year of Hezbollah rocket fire. Hezbollah says the rocket fire is in solidarity with its Palestinian ally, Hamas.

Israel’s air defenses, including the Iron Dome system, have so far intercepted most of the projectiles, with a few casualties caused by strikes or falling debris.