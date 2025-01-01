Israel attacks Yemen’s Hodeidah after evacuation warnings, Houthis say

HODEIDAH (Reuters): Israel attacked Hodeidah in Yemen after the Israeli army said it had warned residents of three ports under Houthi control to evacuate, the Houthi interior ministry said on Sunday.

The strikes came shortly after Israel warned residents of Ras Isa, Hodeidah and Salif to leave, saying the ports were being used by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

There was no immediate comment on the attack from Israel.

The strikes came a few days after a missile launched toward Israel by the Houthis was intercepted.

The attack came ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Middle East this week.

Trump, who had launched an intensified military campaign against Houthi strongholds in Yemen on March 15, agreed to an Oman-mediated ceasefire deal with the group, who said the accord did not include Israel.

The Houthis have been launching missiles and drones at Israel as well as attacking vessels in global shipping lanes, in a campaign that they say is aimed at showing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel has carried out numerous retaliatory airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.