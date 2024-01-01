Israel closer to arrangement on Lebanon fighting, minister says

JERUSALEM (Reuters): Israel is closer to reaching an arrangement over fighting with Hezbollah than it has been since the start of the war, but it must retain freedom to act inside Lebanon should any deal be violated, said an Israeli security cabinet minister.

“I think we are at a point that we are closer to an arrangement than we have been since the start of the war,” said Energy Minister Eli Cohen in an interview with Reuters.

A key sticking point for Israel, he said, is ensuring it retains freedom of action should Hezbollah return to border areas where it could pose a threat to Israeli communities.

“We will be less forgiving than in the past over attempts to create strongholds in territory near Israel. That’s how we will be, and so that is certainly how we will act,” Cohen said.