Israel community announces death of 79-year-old hostage in Gaza

JERUSALEM (AFP): An Israeli community announced on Tuesday the death of hostage Avraham Munder in the Gaza Strip, saying he was “physically and mentally tortured” in captivity.

“Kibbutz Nir Oz announces with great sadness the murder of the late Avraham Munder, 79, in captivity in Gaza after suffering physical and mental torture for months,” the community said in a statement.

Palestinian militants had abducted Munder, his wife, daughter and grandson during the October 7 attack by Hamas on southern Israel.

The other family members were released during the single, week-long truce of the war last November, while his son was killed on the day of the attack.

The attack led by Hamas militants resulted in the deaths of 1,199 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Militants also seized 251 people, 111 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 40 the military and Israeli officials say are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 40,139 people, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, which does not provide details of civilian and militant deaths.