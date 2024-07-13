Israel conducts airstrikes on Huthi forces in Yemen

DUBAI (AFP): Israel said its warplanes hit “military targets of the Huthi terrorist regime” Saturday, a day after a drone attack claimed by Yemeni rebels killed a civilian in Tel Aviv.

“The blood of Israeli citizens has a price,” Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned rivals across the Middle East after the strike was announced. He said more operations would follow “if they dare to attack us”.

Israeli “fighter jets struck military targets of the Huthi terrorist regime in the area of Hodeida port in Yemen in response to the hundreds of attacks carried out against the state of Israel in recent months,” a military statement said.

The Huthis have claimed attacks on Israeli cities including Ashdod, Haifa and Eilat, but Friday’s strike on Tel Aviv appears to have been the first to breach Israel’s vaunted air defences.

Gallant on Friday vowed to “settle the score” following the Tel Aviv attack that was claimed by the Huthis as an operation to show solidarity with Palestinians fighting in the Gaza war.

“The fire that is currently burning in Hodeida, is seen across the Middle East and the significance is clear,” Gallant said after Saturday’s operation.

“The Huthis attacked us over 200 times. The first time that they harmed an Israeli citizen, we struck them. And we will do this in any place where it may be required.

“The blood of Israeli citizens has a price. This has been made clear in Lebanon, in Gaza, in Yemen, and in other places — if they will dare to attack us, the result will be identical.”

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the Yemen attack was also a warning to Iran.

He said the Israeli military “today delivered a severe blow to Iran’s terrorist branch in Yemen. Iran supports, trains and finances the Huthi terrorist organisation as part of the regional network of terrorist organisations it operates in the area to attack the state of Israel.”

Katz added: “We will not tolerate or remain silent, and we will strike anyone who poses a threat to our citizens.

“This is the time for the international community to maximise sanctions on Iran — under whose direction the Huthis are severely damaging the freedom of navigation and trade routes. Iran is the head of the snake — it must be stopped now.”