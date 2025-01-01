Israel continues cycle of violence with Jenin attack

Daoud Kuttab

The ceasefire in Gaza was meant to signal a reprieve from violence, but it took less than two days for the fragile calm to shatter. Israeli military forces, armed with heavy equipment, last week bulldozed into the Jenin refugee camp, clashing with Palestinians and leaving at least 10 dead and many more injured. The operation, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed was intended to “eradicate terrorism in Jenin,” is part of a broader pattern of escalating tensions in the West Bank. The implications of these developments are as dire as they are far-reaching.

The Jenin refugee camp has long been a flashpoint of resistance against Israeli military incursions, but the situation has grown increasingly complex. Internal divisions among Palestinians have compounded the suffering of those living in the camp. Clashes between Palestinian security forces and local militant groups, including the Jenin Battalion — an alliance of Islamic Jihad and Hamas fighters — had only recently subsided. This internal discord, coupled with Israel’s aggressive actions, underscores the volatile state of Palestinian politics and the mounting pressure on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

For Abbas, the stakes could not be higher. His government, based in Ramallah, faces growing criticism for its inability to maintain order or deliver meaningful progress toward Palestinian independence. The crackdown on the Jenin Battalion — hailed by Abbas as a necessary step to “restore security” — has divided Palestinians. While some see it as a move to assert the PA’s authority, others view it as a betrayal of the resistance against occupation. Hamas and Islamic Jihad have labeled the operation a “full-fledged crime” and even factions like the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine have condemned it as a “red line” being crossed.

These divisions within Palestinian society are mirrored by a broader ideological schism. Abbas and the Palestine Liberation Organization have largely abandoned the notion of armed resistance, favoring diplomacy and negotiation. This stance, formalized in 2007 when the PLO officially dropped the term “armed resistance” from its platform, contrasts sharply with the positions of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which continue to advocate for violent struggle as the only viable path to liberation. The disconnect between these factions reflects not just a tactical disagreement but a profound divergence in visions for the future of Palestine.

The timing of the Israeli operation in Jenin cannot be ignored. It came on the heels of the devastating Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas from Gaza, an event that has reshaped regional dynamics. Abbas’ government fears a similar buildup of militant capacity in the West Bank could trigger another catastrophic Israeli response. This fear — combined with a broader strategy to prevent the militarization of the West Bank — has driven the PA’s aggressive stance against groups like the Jenin Battalion.

But these measures have done little to quell unrest or restore faith in Abbas’ leadership. Polls indicate that his approval ratings are abysmally low, with 84 percent of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza wanting him to resign. Meanwhile, support for Hamas continues to grow, a reflection of the disillusionment many feel toward the PA’s leadership and strategy.

Israel, for its part, has not hesitated to exploit these divisions. Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s call for Jenin to “look like Jabaliya,” referencing the destruction of a Gaza neighborhood, lays bare the government’s intentions. Israeli media has said that the attacks on the West Bank are part of a deal for Smotrich to stay in the Netanyahu government after the Gaza ceasefire.

The humanitarian toll of Israel’s actions in the West Bank is staggering. Checkpoints have proliferated, isolating communities and paralyzing daily life. Settlers, emboldened by the military’s operations, have carried out violent attacks under the protection of Israeli forces. In the villages of Jinsafut and Al-Funduq, homes, workshops and vehicles were set ablaze last week. Thousands of Palestinians are now stranded, unable to return to their towns, while the international community remains largely silent.

This silence is perhaps the most damning indictment of the global response to the ongoing crisis. The attacks on the West Bank cannot be justified by the hostage issue or the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

While the violence escalates, world leaders continue to issue perfunctory statements calling for calm without addressing the root causes of the conflict. The failure to hold Israel accountable for its actions in the Occupied Territories has emboldened its government to pursue ever more aggressive policies. At the same time, the international community’s unwillingness to engage meaningfully with the Palestinian political divisions has left Abbas and his government increasingly isolated.

The path forward for Palestine is fraught with challenges. The PA must find a way to restore its legitimacy and address the grievances of its people, both in Jenin and beyond. This requires not only asserting control over militant factions but also demonstrating a commitment to democratic governance and the broader aspirations of the Palestinian people. For Israel, the choice is clear: continue down the path of occupation and repression or take meaningful steps toward a just and lasting peace. The international community, too, has a role to play. It must abandon its passivity and hold all parties accountable, ensuring that peace efforts are grounded in justice and respect for human rights.

The stakes are nothing less than the future of the Palestinian people and the prospect of peace in the region. The events in Jenin serve as a stark reminder that the status quo is untenable. Without bold action and a renewed commitment to dialogue, the cycle of violence will continue, leaving devastation in its wake.

