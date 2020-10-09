Israel decides to tear down primary schools near West Bank

F.P Report

WEST BANK: Israel has approved the demolition of a primary school near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, rejecting attempts by lawyers to delay the order so that appropriate permissions could be obtained. According to a statement by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in 2018, 45 schools are under threat of demolition.

More than 500 structures have been destroyed by the Israelis in this year alone, according to the UN.

According to the reports, around 50 children who study at the school in the village of Ras al Tin will be left without an education unless alternative arrangements can be made.

News agencies shave reported that, in several incidents since the school’s construction, Israeli authorities have raided the building, taking with them roof panels, chairs, tables, and other materials. Illegal Israeli settlers have harassed children and villagers who work at the school, reported media.

According to the New Arab, “the only alternative for the children is a school in a nearby village which involves a journey of seven kilometers”. The New Arab reported that the school has faced previous harassment from both the Israeli army, as well as settlers who live illegally in the occupied territories.

Lawyers have said that they will halt the demolition by putting up the case in the Israeli Supreme Court in an attempt to halt the demolition.

The school lies in what is known as Area C, an Israeli designation for areas of the occupied West Bank, which are under the full control of the Israeli military.

For Palestinians, who have lived under military occupation since the catastrophic 1967 Arab defeat in the Six-Day War, permission for new construction in Area C is rarely issued.

The locals say that the Israeli settlers enjoy building vast construction projects that rarely raise objection among the Israeli authorities despite their illegality under international law. The restrictions mean that Palestinians cannot build the infrastructure they require, and rely on essential services that are located very far away.

Israeli government in 2020 demolished a school in the town of Yatta, south of the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank. The demolition took place without any earlier notice and happened after lobbying by settler groups, who seek to demolish Palestinian villages and expel their residents from their land.

The threats and the actual demolitions has severely impacted the Palestinian community, such as Bedouins and villagers who make their living in remote agricultural communities.

Amnesty International has described the destruction as a ‘war crime’.

The group’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Magdalena Mughrabi, said that “The Israeli authorities have shattered thousands of Palestinian lives, exposing men, women and children to years of trauma and anxiety through their deeply discriminatory policy of first denying building permits, and then bulldozing people’s homes, schools, and herding structures.”

Israel faces insignificant criticism internationally for its inhuman crimes.

Under US President Donald Trump, the state has received carte blanche to ingrain the occupation.

Israel has been further buoyed by the abandonment of the Palestinian cause by Arab states, particularly after normalization of relation of Arab states with Israel.