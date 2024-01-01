Israel defense minister says UN not fulfilling obligations in preventing Hezbollah attacks

JERUSALEM (Reuters): The United Nations is shirking its responsibility in preventing rocket attacks into Israel by Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday.

Gallant said in a statement on the X social-media platform in a response to comments from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that Hezbollah has taken “Lebanon hostage.”

“The UN is neither acknowledging their actions, nor fulfilling its fundamental obligation — preventing Hezbollah attacks and demanding the implementation of resolution 1701,” he said of the resolution that requires Hezbollah to disarm.

Guterres earlier said, “Lebanon is at the brink. The people of Lebanon – the people of Israel – and the people of the world — cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Gallant said Israel will continue to batter Iran-backed Hezbollah targets in Lebanon until the goal of ensuring the safe return of Israel’s northern residents to their homes is achieved.

Gallant, in a discussion with troops, said more strikes were coming.

“Hezbollah today is not the same Hezbollah we knew a week ago. (It) has suffered a sequence of blows to its command and control, its fighters, and the means to fight. These are all severe blows,” he said.