JERUSALEM (AFP): Israel on Saturday demanded information from mediators who brokered a ceasefire in Gaza over the fate of three family members of freed hostage Yarden Bibas.

“The Bibas family… has been living in constant fear for their lives for a long time… We continue to demand information about their condition from the mediators,” said Gal Hirsch, Israel’s hostage coordinator, in a statement, referring to Bibas’s wife and two children who remain in Gaza.