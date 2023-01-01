Israel demolishes home of alleged Palestinian attacker

NABLUS (AFP): Israel’s army said Tuesday it demolished the home of a Palestinian accused of killing a soldier and his brother in the occupied West Bank, which has seen months of violence.

Clashes occurred during the overnight operation to destroy the residence of Abdel-Fatah Khroushah in Askar camp, in the city of Nablus, the military said.

During the operation, several “violent riots were instigated which included rock hurling and tire burning,” it said in a statement.

“In addition, explosive devices were hurled, and live fire was shot at the forces, who responded with riot dispersal means.”

The army had accused Khroushah of shooting dead Halel Menachem Yaniv and his brother Yagel Yaakov Yaniv in February as they drove through the West Bank town of Hawara.

Israeli forces killed Khroushah, 49, during a raid the following month.

Palestinian news agency Wafa said Israeli forces had entered Nablus during the night to destroy the third-floor home of Khroushah.

Witnesses told AFP soldiers had clashed with Palestinians, some of them armed, as they entered the city.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said six Palestinians were wounded, including one by live ammunition.

Israel regularly demolishes the homes of Palestinians it accuses of deadly attacks on Israelis, arguing that such measures act as a deterrent.

Human rights activists say the policy amounts to collective punishment, as it can render non-combatants, including children, homeless.

Since early last year, deadly violence has rocked the northern West Bank, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups where Israel has stepped up military operations.

The area has seen a spate of attacks on Israelis as well as attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinian communities.

Violence this year linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has killed at least 212 Palestinians, 28 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on both sides.

They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.

Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the territory is home to nearly three million Palestinians and around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.