Israel Follows US in Withdrawing from UN Human Rights Council Amid Gaza Conflict

Israel has followed in the footsteps of the United States by withdrawing from the United Nations Human Rights Council, citing what it perceives as bias against its actions. This move comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s controversial plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called “remarkable” and urged for its full implementation. However, the proposal has been staunchly rejected by Palestinians, particularly those in Gaza, who have vowed to remain in the region.

Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict in Gaza has caused devastating losses, with reports from the Gaza Health Ministry citing over 47,500 deaths, while other sources estimate the toll at more than 61,000.