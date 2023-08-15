Israel forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid

WEST BANK (AFP) : Israeli troops killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, in the first deadly raid in the Jericho area for months.

The health ministry said 16-year-old Qusay Omar Suleiman Al-Walaji and Mohammed Ribhi Njoom, 25, were shot in the chest by Israeli forces “during an attack on Jericho at dawn today.”

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment on the raid.

It was the first deadly raid since May 1 on Jericho, an ancient city in the Jordan Valley which lies near the Dead Sea.

There has been a surge in violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in recent months, marked by raids by the Israeli military as well as deadly attacks by Palestinians and Israelis.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.

Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the territory is home to around three million Palestinians and around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.

The Jericho raid brings to 216 the number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so far this year.

Some 28 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have also been killed, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on both sides.

They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.