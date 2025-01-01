Israel hopes new Lebanon president will help achieve ‘stability’: FM

JERUSALEM (AFP): Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar welcomed on Thursday the election of Lebanese army chief Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s president, expressing hope that it would help achieve stability.

“I hope that this choice will contribute towards stability, a better future for Lebanon and its people and to good neighborly relations,” Saar, whose country was at war with Lebanese armed group Hezbollah until late last year, said on X.

Lebanon’s lawmakers on Thursday elected Aoun as president after a two-year vacancy in the position, in a step toward lifting the war-battered country out of financial crisis.

Aoun faces the daunting tasks of overseeing a ceasefire in south Lebanon and naming a prime minister able to lead reforms demanded by international creditors to save the country from its worst economic crisis in history.

He said he would call for parliamentary consultations as soon as possible on naming a new prime minister.

He vowed that the state would have “a monopoly” on arms after a devastating war this autumn between Israel and Hezbollah.

“I pledge to call for discussing a comprehensive defense strategy… on the diplomatic, economic and military levels that will enable the Lebanese state – I repeat, the Lebanese state – to remove the Israeli occupation and deter its aggression,” he added.