Israel hurt feelings of Muslims by storming worshipers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque: Siraj

LAHORE (INP): Emir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Siraj Al-Haq said that Israel has hurt the feelings of Muslims around the world by storming the worshipers and carrying out atrocities inside Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Holy month of Ramadan. Taking to his twitter handle on Sunday, he said that Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest place on earth for Muslims after the Two Holy Mosques, it was illegally occupied by Israel and there is absolutely no justification for this occupation under international law

Siraj al-Haq warned that the extremist Zionist government seeks to eliminate the Islamic identity of Jerusalem where illegal land grab by Jewish settlers has become a daily routine. Israeli cruelty and oppression of Palestinians is also witnessed on a daily basis in Israeli courts.

The JI chief lamented that allowing Jewish settlers to perform Talmudic rituals at a time when there is unusually large influx of Muslim worshipers due to holy month of Ramadan was a clear provocation. The people of Jerusalem, especially the young men and women stationed in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, stood steadfastly in front of the brutal Israeli soldiers despite the fact that they were unarmed and Israeli forces were armed guns and tear gas. The people of Pakistan salute them on their courage and matchless bravery.

Related