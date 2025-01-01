Israel intercepts missile, Houthis claim attack

(AFP): he Israeli military said on Saturday it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, the third such attack claimed by the Houthis in two days.

The Houthis, who control swaths of Yemen, have launched missiles and drones targeting Israel and Red Sea shipping throughout the Gaza war, saying they act in solidarity with Palestinians.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree, in a video statement on Saturday, said the group had targeted a military installation in central Israel “using a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile.”

An Israeli military statement earlier said that “a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted” after air raid sirens sounded in several areas of the country.

A journalist in Jerusalem said sirens were heard in the city.

The latest missile fire comes a day after Israel said it had intercepted two missiles in 12 hours — both claimed by the Houthis.

The Houthis had paused their attacks during a recent two-month ceasefire in the Gaza war.

But in March, they threatened to resume attacks on international shipping over Israel’s aid blockade on the Gaza Strip.

The move triggered a response from the US military, which began hammering the militia with near-daily airstrikes starting March 15 in a bid to keep them from threatening shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

US strikes on the Houthis began under former President Joe Biden, but intensified under his successor, Donald Trump.

Since March, the US says it has struck more than 1,000 targets in Yemen.

The Houthi-run Saba news agency said that US strikes hit the capital Sanaa and the neighboring districts of Bani Hashish and Khab Al-Shaaf.