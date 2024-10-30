Israel issues evacuation warning for Lebanon’s Baalbek, including Roman ruins area

BEIRUT (Agencies): The Israeli military issued a new evacuation warning on Wednesday for residents of a large area of the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek and its 3,000-year-old Roman ruins.

The city, which was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1984, is home to some of the best preserved Roman temples.

Residents of Baalbek rushed out of their homes after the evacuation warnings.

The main roads out of the city were jammed with vehicles as civilians fled in panic, an AFP correspondent reported.

Civil defense vehicles drove around the city urging everyone to leave immediately over loudspeaker.

“The city is almost empty,” the correspondent said about an hour after the evacuation warning.

“The (Israeli army) will act forcefully against Hezbollah interests within your city and villages,” military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X.