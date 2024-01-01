Israel issues new evacuation calls for east and south Lebanon

BEIRUT (AFP): The Israeli military on Thursday called on residents to leave parts of Hezbollah strongholds in the eastern and southern regions of Lebanon, warning Israeli forces would again target the areas.

The notices to evacuate were issued for residents in specific areas of Bekaa in the east and Tyre in the south, both regions regularly struck by Israeli warplanes.

“Urgent warning to the residents of the Bekaa region, specifically those located in the building marked on the map in the Tamnine area,” military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X.

“You are located near facilities and interests that belong to Hezbollah, which will be targeted by the Defense Forces (army) in the near future.”

Adraee later posted two other calls for residents of nearby Saraain al-Tahta and Safri areas, also in the Bekaa region, to evacuate as well.

Those calls were soon followed by another order issued by the military to residents of the Al-Hawsh area near Tyre city in southern Lebanon.