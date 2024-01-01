Israel minister threatens to resign if Lebanon ceasefire agreed

JERUSALEM (AFP): Israel’s far-right national security minister threatened Thursday to boycott cabinet activities if the government agrees to a temporary ceasefire with Hezbollah being pushed by the United States and its allies.

“If a temporary ceasefire with Hezbollah is signed, the (Jewish Power) faction will not fulfil all coalition obligations – this includes voting, attending government and cabinet meetings, and any coalition activities,” Itamar Ben Gvir said in a party statement, while vowing to resign altogether if a ceasefire became permanent.