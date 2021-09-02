Israel nominates first ambassador to Bahrain

TEL AVIV (Agencies): Diplomat Eitan Na’eh is nominated to be Israel’s first ambassador to Bahrain.

Na’eh was the Jewish state’s first diplomat to take up office in the United Arab Emirates following its normalization deal with Israel, serving as chargé d’affairs of the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Na’eh served as envoy to Turkey from 2016 to 2018, until he was expelled by Ankara in protest of the deaths of dozens of Palesti-nians in violent clashes with Israeli forces on the border with the Gaza Strip.