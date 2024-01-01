Israel orders military to create weapons-free zone in Syria

JERUSALEM (Agencies): Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he had instructed the military to create a weapons-free zone in southern Syria following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad.

“Together with the prime minister, I have instructed the [Israeli military to establish a sterile defense zone free of weapons and terrorist threats in southern Syria, without a permanent Israeli presence,” Katz said during a visit to a naval base in the northern city of Haifa. He said it was in order “to prevent the establishment and organization of terrorism in Syria.”

He gave no details but said the zone, would “prevent the establishment and organization of terror in Syria.”

“We will not allow this, we will not allow threats to the state of Israel,” he said in a statement following a visit to a naval base in the northern Israeli port of Haifa.

Earlier, a military spokesperson said Israeli troops remained in the demilitarized buffer zone in Syrian territory created after the 1973 Arab-Israeli war as well as “a few additional points” outside the separation area.

But he denied that forces had penetrated Syrian territory significantly beyond the zone, after Syrian sources said the incursion had extended to within 25 km (15 miles) of the capital Damascus.

“[Israeli military] is not advancing towards Damascus. This is not something we are doing or pursuing in any way,” Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, the military spokesperson, told a briefing with reporters.

“We are not involved in what’s happening in Syria internally, we are not a side in this conflict and we do not have any interest other than protecting our borders and the security of our citizens,” Shoshani said.

Israeli jets have struck a string of targets across Syria since the weekend, aiming to ensure Syrian military equipment, including combat aircraft, missiles and chemical weapons, does not fall into opposition hands.

As part of the wave of strikes, Katz said Israeli missile ships had destroyed the Syrian military fleet in an operation on Monday night.

Israeli media reported that the air force had carried out as many as 250 strikes. The military declined to confirm the number but did confirm it was seeking to stop Syrian military weapons from being seized and used by potential enemies.

“We’re acting to prevent lethal strategic weapons from falling into hostile hands. We’ve been doing this for years now in different ways and in different situations, and we’re doing it now,” Shoshani said.