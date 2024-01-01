Israel police say seven Israelis arrested for spying for Iran

JERUSALEM (AFP): Israeli police on Monday said it had dismantled a spy network of seven Israeli citizens who were gathering information on Israel’s military bases and energy infrastructure for Iranian intelligence.

The internal security agency and police “successfully dismantled a spy network involving seven Israeli citizens who were operating on behalf of Iranian intelligence,” the police said in a statement, adding that all seven had been arrested. “This network was engaged in gathering sensitive information on IDF (military) bases and energy infrastructure.”