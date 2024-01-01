Israel president calls to ‘bring back’ Gaza hostages after Hamas chief reportedly killed

JERUSALEM (AFP): Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Thursday called for swift action to bring back hostages held in Gaza, as he hailed the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces.

Herzog on social media platform X said the slain Hamas chief was the mastermind of the October 7, 2023 attack that triggered the ongoing war and “has for years been responsible for heinous acts of terrorism against Israeli civilians,” also calling on Israeli leaders to “act in every way possible to bring back” the remaining hostages.

Israeli campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum welcomed the killing of Sinwar, saying his death should help “secure” the release of captives still in Gaza.

The Forum “welcomes Yahya Sinwar’s elimination and urges leveraging this major achievement to secure hostages’ return,” it said in a statement.

Germany’s foreign minister also urged Hamas to release all its hostages and lay down its weapons after Israel said it had killed the militant group’s leader.

Foreign minister Annalena Baerbock in a statement branded Sinwar “a cruel murderer and a terrorist.” She said Hamas should “immediately release all the hostages” it seized during its October 7 attack on Israel “and lay down its arms.”