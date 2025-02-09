Israel Pulling Out of Netzarim in Gaza After Captive Exchange

Gaza City (February 9, 2025): Israeli forces are withdrawing from the heavily militarized Netzarim Corridor in the Gaza Strip, with the pullout expected to be completed by Sunday morning, according to Israeli media reports.

The move follows the latest exchange between Israel and Hamas, in which three Israeli captives were released in return for 183 Palestinian prisoners.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon and Syria have reportedly killed at least six Lebanese, while military raids continue across the occupied West Bank.

The death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza has reached 48,181 confirmed fatalities with 111,638 injured, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. However, the Government Media Office has revised the toll to at least 61,709 deaths, citing thousands still missing under the rubble and presumed dead.

The conflict was triggered by the October 7, 2023 attacks, which resulted in 1,139 deaths in Israel and the capture of more than 200 hostages by Hamas.

Source: Al Jazeera