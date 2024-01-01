Israel says carrying out ‘extensive’ strikes in south Lebanon, Beqaa

JERUSALEM (AFP): The Israeli military said it was carrying out “extensive” airstrikes in south Lebanon and the eastern Beqaa Valley on Wednesday after Hezbollah fired a ballistic missile that reached the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

“The IDF (Israeli military) is currently conducting extensive strikes in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa area,” the military said in a statement.

It said it was striking Hezbollah targets and weapons storage facilities.

It also said that some 40 projectiles had crossed into northern Israel from Lebanon, setting off warning sirens in the area.

“Several projectiles were intercepted,” the military said.

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to launch projectiles toward civilian areas and facilities on the Israeli home front.”